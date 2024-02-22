Collections of both grey and blue bins set to return in South Tyneside from next week
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the collection of both grey household and blue recycling bins will resume from next week.
The local authority is looking to reinstate the fortnightly collections from Tuesday, February 27, with residents having either their blue or grey bins collected - depending on each area.
Residents in the borough are advised to check their postcode on the bin collections calendar when it is reinstated tomorrow (Friday, February 23).
You can do this by visiting: www.southtyneside.gov.uk/wasteandrecycling or by contacting the Customer Contact Centre on (0191) 427 7000 (Monday – Friday 8:00am – 6:30pm) or email [email protected].
The Council temporarily suspended the calendar due to ongoing industrial action being taken by members of the GMB and Unite unions.
As a result, grey household waste bins have been prioritised in recent weeks to prevent further build-up of general waste, which presents a greater public health risk.
Residents should present the correct bin on their normal day and if bins are not collected when scheduled, residents are advised to keep presenting their grey or blue bin (Tuesday – Friday) until it is collected.
A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council commented: “We thank everyone for their understanding over the last few months. We appreciate that residents have been patient, managing their waste and supporting changes in collection patterns.
“From next week we are looking to bring back the alternate fortnightly collections in line with the bin collection calendar. This will allow us to reinstate the blue recycling bin collections which have been impacted over recent months.
“The Recycling Village provision with additional slots and double the number of visits per month for households with cars will remain in place while disruption continues.
“There are hundreds of booking slots currently available daily.
“We appreciate not everyone can get to the Recycling Village which is why we appeal for people to support each other and help family, friends and neighbours if they can, or store materials until blue bin collections resume.”
Earlier this week, a joint statement from South Tyneside Council, GMB and Unite revealed that they are "committed" to bringing an end to the industrial action.
All three parties stated that engagement between the workforce and South Tyneside Council's leadership has been well received over the last few weeks, however, the issues raised remain unresolved so industrial action will continue for the moment.
No bins have been collected this week (Tuesday, February 20, until Friday, February 23) with workers being on strike and should further action be planned for the future, the Council will update residents.
Anyone in the borough with waste related queries are encouraged to visit the Council’s website at www.southtyneside.gov.uk.