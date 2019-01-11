Collision at major junction causes rush hour tailbacks

A crash has led to long delays for rush hour traffic coming in and out of South Tyneside this morning.

A collision at the Lindisfarne Roundabout in Jarrow, at the junction of Leam Lane and the sliproad to the A19 southbound, left motorists queuing back to the Arches junction and up John Reid Road into South Shields.

Northumbria Police closed off the lane leading to the A19 and towards along Leam Lane towards Fellgate, with two marked vehicles called to the scene.

A force spokesman said: "At around 8.34am today police received a report of a two vehicle collision at the Lindisfarne roundabout.

"Police attended but nobody was seriously injured.

"The road was blocked for a short period of time while the vehicles waited to be recovered which did cause some congestion but the road is now clear."