Colman’s Seafood Temple launch cosy cocktail and oyster terrace

One of South Tyneside most loved restaurants, Colman’s Seafood Temple has launched a brand new cocktail and oyster terrace.

Local family run business Colman’s have been serving fish and chips to the people of South Shields since 1926.

Their takeaway and sit in restaurant Colmans Fish and Chips, which is located on Ocean Road was their only venue, until 2017 when they expanded the business to create Colman’s Seafood Temple, which was built on the unused Gandhi’s Temple which was originally built in 1931.

Since arriving on South Shields award winning restaurant scene in 2017, the restaurant which serves locally sourced fish and seafood has proven to be incredibly popular and successful among South Shields residents and even local celebrities.

Now, Colman’s Seafood Temple has announced that they have launched a brand-new outdoor terrace named the Temple Terrace, where customers can enjoy cocktails and oysters.

In an Instagram post uploaded by the restaurant , they shared a short video of the terrace. In the caption, they explained that the terrace opened to the public last weekend.

The full caption read: “A Sneak Peak Of Our New Cocktail & Oyster Terrace🍾

“Last night was a huge success launching the Temple Terrace, we can’t wait to show you all our new addition!

“We open to the public tomorrow! We had a soft opening last night with close friends and family to make sure everything is perfect for Saturday.

“We are not taking bookings for the terrace this weekend but will be introduced soon and our full menu will not be available outside. Only cocktails, drinks and oysters. For now…

“See you all tomorrow🎉”

The video showed the soft launch of the terrace, which included close friends and family of Colman’s in a cosy atmospheric dining setting, with fairy lights and fire enhancing the experience.

Colmans Seafood temple overlooks the South Shields coastline and has a 4.6 rating from 2,178 Google reviews.

Cocktails, other drinks and oysters are currently the main focus of the terrace, however the seafood restaurant implied more food options may be available in the future.