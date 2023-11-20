Colmans Seafood Temple receives high praise from respected food critic

The beach-front seafood restaurant was complimented by Jay Rayner in a recent review in The Guardian.

One of South Shields most loved restaurants, Colman’s Seafood Temple has received high praise from a highly respected food critic.

Jay Rayner, who has been reviewing restaurants since 1999, and also critiques food on the British food competition show, Masterchef UK, recently took a trip to the South Shields seafront restaurant.

In a review published in The Guardian yesterday (Sunday, November 19), Rayner was full of praise for the seafood restaurant, which is owned by the Colmans family, who also have a fish and chip eatery and takeaway on Ocean Road.

Rayner complimented Colmans Seafood Temple for their stunning beach front location, as well as for the different options available on the menu, from lighter bites to huge portions of fish chips, and of course - their Lindisarne oysters.

He wrote: “Here come plates heaving with the golden deep-fried stuff, which is less lunch than birthright. But there are other fancier routes to tread.

“The sizeable oysters come from nearby Lindisfarne, as they should, and are offered three ways: they come unadorned and brisk and salty as the waves, but also in their own crisp batter overcoat with a coarse tartare sauce and finally in a dressing of chilli and lime, slung loosely with fronds of coriander.”

Rayner also complimented the curry sauce from Colmans, as he said: “A proper chip-shop curry sauce should taste like it’s staining your insides while raising your blood sugar, with its mix of rough spiced heat and sweetshop raucousness, just as this does.”

Rayner also shared images of the food he tried (which included oysters, mushy pea fritters, chips, souffle Arnold Bennet, seabass, seafood curry and the XL crispy prawn taco) to his Instagram page, which has 137k followers.

South Shields born celebrities Joe McElderry and Chris Ramsey shared their pride at a hometown restaurant receiving praise from such a respected critic.

Colmans Seafood Temple has a five star hygiene rating following an inspection in March 2022.

Joe shared a screenshot of the review to his Instagram Story, writing: “Was here last night! It’s always the best food! My fave spot.”