Comic-Con fun coming to the Metrocentre - this is all you need to know

The Metrocentre is set to host its Fan Fest event.

A weekend of TV, film, gaming and Comic-Con fun is coming to the Metrocentre on Saturday, July 26, and Sunday, July 27.

Taking place across the Gateshead shopping centre’s Exhibition Square and Town Square, the two-day celebration invites fans of all ages to step into the world of entertainment.

There will also be the chance to star in your own movie moment with an incredible Bullet Time Camera Rig.

Whether you’re a Jurassic Park enthusiast, a fan of Stranger Things or a Marvel Universe devotee, there will be something for everyone at the event.

Helen Atkinson, Metrocentre Marketing Manager, said: “We’re delighted to bring Fan Fest, a Comic-Con inspired event, to Metrocentre.

“With iconic movie vehicles, live stage talks from popular YouTubers, and exciting interactive zones, it promises to be an exciting event.

“Unlike other similar events we are not charging an admission fee, so we are expecting a fantastic atmosphere across the weekend and know it’s going to be a huge hit with fans, shoppers and families alike.”

The event will also raise money for the Children’s Heart Unit Foundation (CHUF) - with Charlotte Campbell, CHUF Director of Fundraising and Operations praising the event for its contributions.

She commented: "We’re so excited to be part of Metrocentre’s Fan Fest – it’s a brilliant celebration of pop culture, and a fantastic opportunity for CHUF to raise vital funds and awareness for children with serious heart conditions.

“Our amazing team of volunteers will be at the entrances of the malls with collection buckets and free CHUF stickers, helping to spread the word about our #MyScarIsMySuperpower campaign, which celebrates the strength and resilience of the children we support."

This is what you can expect from the Metrocentre’s Fan Fest:

Photo opportunities

Photo opportunities from some of the most iconic on-screen vehicles across the weekend include:

Jurassic Park jeep.

Stranger Things police truck.

Back to the Future’s DeLorean.

Star Wars Landspeeder.

Live stage talks

Fan Fest will feature various live stage talks with two of YouTube’s popular pop culture voices.

Paul Tweddle, creator of Heavy Spoilers, and Matt, from Superhero Nexus, will dive deep into fan-favourite franchises like House of the Dragon, Superman, the Marvel Universe, and more across the weekend.

Speaking ahead of the event, Paul said: “I’m really excited to be part of Metrocentre Fan Fest. Events like this are such a great way to bring fans together to celebrate the stories and characters we all love.

“Being from the North East, it’s amazing to see such a huge pop culture event happening right here in the region. It’s going to be a brilliant weekend and I’m looking forward to meeting fellow fans.”

The date and times for these shows are:

Saturday, July 26

12pm: Jurassic Park.

2pm: Star Wars.

4pm: House of the Dragon.

Sunday, July 27

12pm: Stranger Things.

2pm: Superman.

4pm: Marvel Universe.

Seats can be booked for the talks via the Metrocentre’s website (https://themetrocentre.co.uk/whats-on/events/fan-fest) for just £2 per person - with all proceeds going to the CHUF.

Trading stalls

Visitors to Fan Fest will be able to browse a selection of collectables, fan art, merchandise, and rare finds from local creatives and pop culture vendors.

Interactive zones

Fan Fest include a variety of interactive zones for visitors to enjoy, including:

Bullet Time Camera Rig - This immersive freeze-frame experience from the Sunderland-based tech company is perfect for capturing unforgettable cinematic selfies.

- This immersive freeze-frame experience from the Sunderland-based tech company is perfect for capturing unforgettable cinematic selfies. Gaming and Gashapon Zone by Namco Funscape - Visitors can play arcade favourites, win prizes and explore the world of capsule toy surprises.

Full details for the event can be found at: https://themetrocentre.co.uk/whats-on/events/fan-fest.