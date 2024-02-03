Comic Con North East organisers reveal the first celebrity guests for 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The organisers of Comic Con North East have announced the first four celebrity guests for 2024.

The event is set to be held at the Utilita Arena, in Newcastle, on Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Among the first guests announced for the event are Theo Rossi, of Sons of Anarchy, Emma Caulfield, of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Jason Patric, of The Lost Boys, and Seth Gilliam, of The Walking Dead.

All of the guests will be available over both days of the event, with varying levels of tickets for meet and greets available for purchase.

Comic Con North East is set to be held at the Ulilita Arena in Newcastle. Photo: Google Maps.

Alongside the celebrity guests, visitors to the event can also expect to see props from TV series and movies and sets of iconic locations, such as a hobbit hole.

Comic Con North East's website states: "Comic Con North East, like many other comic cons, is a place where fans of pop culture, films, tv, comic books, and more, can meet and greet their favourite actors and actresses, have photographs with them, and get autographs.

"Our special guests always attend question and answer panels as well so fans can interact with them on a less crowded level and without the hustle and bustle of the main convention behind them.

"As well as this, fans can dress up and join our huge cosplay community, browse some amazing trade stalls which sell everything from replica props, clothing and toys to original artwork and much much more.

"There are also props and set displays from many franchises that fans can enjoy having photographs taken at, and many attractions such as training schools, video gaming, activities, displays, and much more."