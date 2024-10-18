Comic Con North East returns to the region - here’s what you need to know
Comic Con North East is set to return to Newcastle on Saturday, October 26, and Sunday, October 27, following a successful convention back in April 2024.
The popular event will again be hosted at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, with Monopoly Events, the team behind Comic Con North East, promising that there will be something for everyone.
Monopoly Events have revealed that the event will help everyone get into the Halloween spirit, with horror-related guests, spooky-themed cosplayers and a horror-themed after-party planned.
Andy Kleek, CEO of Monopoly Events, said: “The team at Monopoly Events see the potential of Newcastle.
“It is such a large, vibrant city, and it deserves a flagship event.
“We are putting our all into bringing pop culture fans of the North East quality events!
“We love the city of Newcastle, and the North East region, and both of our last shows here have been a real blast to put on for everyone.”
Some of the celebrity guests for the upcoming event include:
- Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries).
- Emma Caulfield and Marc Blucas (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).
- Roger Clark and Rob Wiethoff (Red Dead Redemption).
- Matthew Horne (Gavin & Stacey).
You can view the full official line-up by visiting: https://www.comicconventionnortheast.co.uk/guests.
Comic Con North East will also feature interactive workshops, panels, an artist alley, an exhibitor hall, cosplay, a gaming zone and more.
Tickets for Comic Con North East later this month are on sale now and can be bought from: https://www.comicconventionnortheast.co.uk/.
