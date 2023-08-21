TEDCO Business Support has appointed James Craft.

With 15 years in the business support sector, including 8 years at TEDCO, James succeeds outgoing CEO, Carole White, who retires after 10 years in the role.

As a delivery partner for some of the region’s most successful enterprise support programmes over the past ten years, TEDCO works with local authorities and other organisations to create the right environment for entrepreneurs and organisations to thrive.

With a new hand at the helm, Craft takes over from White to lead TEDCO as a trusted delivery partner in locations throughout North East England from their new central South Tyneside base.

Craft, Chief Executive of TEDCO commented: “Carole and I have worked together for many years and I wanted to take this opportunity to thank her for her unwavering commitment to making TEDCO one of the strongest names in business support – both regionally and nationally.

“She leaves the business in an excellent position to capitalise on new opportunities at a time when support for North East businesses has never been more important.”

The enterprise agency was formerly headquartered in South Tyneside for 29 years, before a change in business structure initiated a move to Sunderland in 2013. Now, with the conclusion of legacy funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and new funding from the Shared Prosperity Fund commencing in 2023, TEDCO is well positioned to build on its reputation as one of the region’s most trusted delivery partners for business and enterprise development.

Craft said: “Coming home to South Tyneside was one of the easiest decisions to make as we began to plan for a new era at TEDCO. It’s where the organisation started its life and it’s the perfect hub for us to continue to deliver outstanding business support across the region.”

Carole White commented: “I am leaving TEDCO in the trusted hands of one of our long-serving leaders. James has always been a source of support to me over the years and was a natural successor as Chief Executive. He has his own style, goals and objectives but shares my own commitment to furthering not only opportunities for business enterprise in the region, but delivering the kind of business support programmes that has made TEDCO such a strong part of the enterprise sector in the North East and beyond.