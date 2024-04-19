Community show their support for the launch of new South Shields pet shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields community has welcomed a new pet shop as it officially held it’s launch day showcasing their work to the public.

Tasty Tails located on Whiteleas Way was shown support from residents, local organisations and even dogs who came along to enjoy puppucinos and treats at the launch event.

The shop specialises in food, toys and accessories for dogs, cats, birds and more. Dog owners can also bring their pooches along to use the self service bath located within the shop.

Donation made to Happier Days Strays

The new pet shop is ran by local business owners and managed by Kelsey Fada who has experience in the animal industry.

When the owners took on the business it was an empty shell and spent time transforming the premises to make it into what it is today.

To celebrate the launch, animal and pet charity Happier Days for Strays visited with two of their dogs and received a special donation for Tasty Tails.

Each month the business plans to raise money for charity.

Two dogs enjoying a puppucino

Speaking of the opening, Kelsey said: “We wanted to bring this business to the Whiteleas community as there’s so many pets in the area but no pet shop here.”

The two business owners added: “The shop looks better than we imagined it would be and the community have been so supportive of it.”

The shop is open Monday to Saturday 8am - 6pm and Sunday 10am - 4pm.