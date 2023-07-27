Community store opens in Chichester providing free school uniforms to local families

A brand-new community store has opened in Chichester, to help provide to families in South Tyneside.

The Andrews Community Group, which is located across from Chichester Metro, is a volunteer-led shop, which sells clothing items for all ages for as little as 50p, as well as providing certain items completely free of charge.

Michelle Andrews, who runs the shop, has previous experience working in community stores, and thoroughly enjoyed being able to help those in need. Once the store she worked in closed, Andrews decided to set up her own shop to continue providing to South Shields.

Michelle, who works alongside two other volunteers, explained that their main aim is to provide free uniforms as well as free shoes, bags, coats to young children who need them for going to school.

However, the everyday clothing and shoes that The Andrews Community Group sell, which includes childrens as well as men and womens, is priced incredibly cheap to ensure that it is affordable to all. Michelle explained that men and women’s items are priced from £1 to £1.50, and children’s items are usually priced at 50p.

Although they don’t sell household items, The Andrews Community Group stores any donated household items to give to those in need completely for free. “Only last week we helped someone in need with bedding and other household items,” Michelle explained.

Michelle continued: “We store these items so that if anyone finds themselves in a predicament where they can’t afford to buy things, we have stuff which is available to them for free. We are just trying to make life a little easier for everyone.”

Michelle herself was a young, single mother and explained that she “struggled”, therefore she wants to alleviate that pressure from people who may be in a similar situation currently.

The Andrews Community Group, which is a non-profit organisation solely relies on donations. Although they currently have a great amount of stock, Michelle explains that they are in need of nursery items, specifically toys for younger children.

