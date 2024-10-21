Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Those looking for a meal on a budget are in luck thanks to these shops and restaurants.

Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free or reduced food for children across South Tyneside over the upcoming half term.

The cost of living has meant families are having to stretch their money further than ever in 2024, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out.

Asda Cafe

All Asda cafes across the region will be giving kids the chance to eat for £1 all day with no adult spend required.

Morrisons Cafe

Morrisons’ deal sees all children able to eat for free all day, every day overthe school break. The only catch is the deal is only available with an adult meal over £4.49 and it excludes all cafe specials.

Pizza Hut

Throughout the full week of half term, kids can eat for free at the buffet, which includes unlimited pizza, pasta and salad.

To take advantage of the offer, adults will need to spend £10 on food and order on their mobile with the code SPOOKY.

Sizzling Pubs

As another pub chain getting in on the action, Sizzling pubs are giving kids the chance to eat for just £1 with each adult meal bought between 3:00pm and 7:00pm each weekday.

Sizzling Pubs’ only South Tyneside site is The County on Sunderland Road in South Shields, but the company has other pubs in Sunderland, Gateshead and North Tyneside.

Kids acan eat for free at Tesco cafes in the UK thisschool holiday with the Pick N' Mix Lunch deal. An adult just needs to buy any item in the Tesco Cafe.