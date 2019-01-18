Conference will kick start South Shields FC Foundation’s new programme for school kids

Schools in South Tyneside are being invited to the official launch South Shields Football Club’s new programme for primary and nursery schools.

Hosted by the SSFC Foundation’s Nathan Kew, the event will be held at The Word, in Market Place, South Shields, next month.

The current PE curriculum in school’s will be discussed and ideas of how the club can contribute to current provisions will be put forward.

There will be talks about how to successfully link literacy and numeracy into the PE curriculum.

Schools and nurseries which attend the conference will get the opportunity to meet people from other schools which have been piloting the programme.

As well as PE co-ordinators, the conference is aimed at school and nursery staff who have the responsibility for bringing the everyday curriculum into sport.

Nathan, the Foundation’s programme delivery lead, said: “We are very excited to welcome schools to the launch of our new programme.

“We feel that the programme can greatly assist primary and nurseries and look forward to explaining this at length at the conference.

“High-quality PE can have a huge impact on a child’s social, physical and emotional development, and this starts in primary education.

“It is vital children are given the best possible opportunity to get their physical education off to a good start, which is what we feel we are able to provide.

“The programme fits perfectly with the Foundation’s ethos, which is about improving the health and well-being of the local community.

“We hope that the conference is well-attended and that schools will be as enthused about the programme as we are.”

Nathan has written and developed the bespoke programme, and will deliver it in schools which sign up.

He is the Foundation’s second employee, with Zak Turner-Cooke having been appointed as an apprentice in October 2018.

His role will increase the club’s community impact and add sustainable income streams for the Foundation. It also aims to grow the club’s relationship with schools in South Tyneside, of which a number have enjoyed player visits in recent weeks as part of Project EFL.

The conference will take place at The Word between 10am and 12pm on Friday, February 15, with lunch to follow.

Registration and coffee will begin at 9.30am. To attend, send an email to foundation@southshieldsfc.co.uk.