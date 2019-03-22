Conservative councillor Jeff Milburn expelled from party after accusation he used racist language towards colleague

A South Tyneside councillor has been expelled from his political party following accusations he used racist language towards a Conservative colleague.

Coun Jeff Milburn, who represents the Cleadon and East Boldon ward on South Tyneside Council, now has 28 days to appeal the decision made by the Tory party.

Ajay Jagota

It is understood the move has been taken in response to written accusations by former South Shields Conservative Association chairman Ajay Jagota that the councillor made ‘racially offensive’ remarks.

Mr Jagota later resigned from his position, along with former Chairman of Jarrow Conservative Association Gerard Leaske, claiming party chiefs had failed to address their claims.

Coun Milburn was alleged to have made the offensive comment to Mr Leaske, which was overheard by Mr Jagota during a Conservative Party function back in September.

A Conservative spokesman said: “Jeff Milburn has been expelled from the Conservative Party.”

However, the party would not go into any details over the expulsion.

Mr Jagota confirmed he has received notification from the party of the decision.

He added: “I wish not to comment apart from to say I have also received such notification.”

Coun Milburn has previously refuted the allegation, describing it as “absolite rubbish”.

Coun Milburn could now sit as an independent councillor after being stripped of his Conservative membership.

The Gazette has tried to contact Coun Milburn for comment.