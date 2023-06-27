A coroner has called for further improvements to a junction at which a schoolboy died after colliding with a bus.

Eleven-year-old Mason French was riding his bike in Lizard Lane in Whitburn when the collision occurred in October 2022.

An inquest into his death was initially opened on November 3 and concluded on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

The hearing was told the cause of death was blunt head injury and Senior Coroner Derek Winter recorded a verdict that Mason had died in a road traffic collision.

He has also prepared a formal Prevention of Further Deaths Report, which has been sent to South Tyneside Council's road safety manager.

"Despite the safety improvements at the location of the road traffic collision, I continue to be concerned that without further measures cyclists in particular remain at risk in that area," it says.

"In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe you have the power to take such action."

The authority has until August 21 to respond, outlining any action taken or proposed, with a timetable, or explaining why no further action is planned.

"The team has continued to investigate what further measures could be introduced , such as reducing the speeds on the approach to the junction, to improve visibility at the site and general road safety measures along the entire length of Lizard Lane, Whitburn

"Following the conclusion of the police investigation and coroner’s inquest, officers will review the findings and will determine which measures would be most effective in improving road safety in the area.