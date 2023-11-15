Cost of living payments: When are the next offerings for South Tyneside residents?

The payments are used to support the public through this period of high cost of living.

Photo: Marisa Cashill.

As the cost of living crisis over 2021 and 2022 worsened, the UK Government offered the public payments to assist with bills and mortgages, a trend which has continued into 2023 and beyond.

As the year comes to an end and bank accounts are getting stretched due to the festive build-up and colder weather, we have taken a look at when the next cost of living payments are expected to hit bank accounts, and who is eligible to get the payments.

When are cost of living payments being made for the remainder of 2023?

The Government's website claims there are still some cost of living support payments expected to land in some bank accounts in 2023.

A £300 payment should be in bank accounts from those who receive Universal Credit, Income-based Job Seekers Allowance, Income-based Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support and Pension Credit between the start of November and Sunday, November 19.

The same amount should be in the bank account of those who get tax credits between Friday, November 10 and Sunday, November 19.

Residents who are entitled to a Winter Fuel Payment for winter 2023 to 2024 will get an extra £150 or £300 paid with their normal payment from November 2023. The amount will depend on the recipient's age and circumstances during the qualifying dates.

The Government claims a letter will have been sent in October or November to say how much money a household will get if they are eligible.

When are cost of living payments expected in 2024?

The Government has confirmed a further payment of £299 will be made to residents on a select number of benefit support payments.

These will be paid by Spring 2024, although no specific date has been listed.

Recipients will be those getting:

Universal credit

Income-based Job Seekers Allowance

Income-based Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Pension Credit

Tax credit

If residents are getting both Child Tax Credit and Working Tax Credit, they will receive a Cost of Living Payment for Child Tax Credit only, which will be paid by HMRC.

If they are getting tax credits from HMRC and a low income benefit from Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), they cannot get a Cost of Living Payment from both HMRC and DWP. They will usually only be paid by DWP.

Do I need to apply for cost of living support payments?

Anyone who is eligible for payments will receive them automatically, there is no need to apply.

How can I report a missing cost of living payment?