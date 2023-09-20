Cosy pubs: Eight of the best across South Tyneside according to Google reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whether it’s an evening out after work or a quiet Sunday afternoon out the house, most of us love a get together in a local pub. With the summer and beer garden season now over, cosy pubs will soon be the order of the day when heading out for a drink.

With that in mind, these are some of the top-rated pubs described as ‘cosy’ by Google reviewers across South Tyneside.

