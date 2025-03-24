‘Couldn’t beat it’ - Readers reveal the 'roughest' South Tyneside pubs
Did you ever drink in the Adam and Eve? Can you remember the sticky floors of The Commando? Or did you frequent The Ferry Tavern?
These have been named as some of South Tyneside’s ‘roughest’ pubs, according to Shields Gazette readers.
But as some pointed out, rough doesn’t necessarily mean bad and highlighted that ‘dive bars’ often make the best nights out!
Take a look what readers said via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Julia Kilvington: “My dad drank in The Mechanics and the pub next door for years. I used to drop him off and pick him up from there and take him to the RBL every Tuesday night for years.
”I was always a bit scared going in to pick him up.
”Once he was poorly in there, so the staff and customers looked after him until I got there and they were absolutely angels. When he died, they were at his funeral - bad pubs don't always equal bad people.”
Stacey Thompson: “The Commando. Your feet would stick to the floor, the chairs were all broken, but a cheap pint, good night and terrible karaoke.
“Couldn't beat it.”
Ellie Surtees: “You find the ones that are roughest pubs are more welcoming.”
Tracy Slater: “The Jester back in the day on Brockley Whins but great people. I worked there eight years on and off. Estate bars are the best bars.”
Glenn McCallum: “I expect many people commenting wont have ever been in the bars they're mentioning or they've not been in for years.
“'Rough bars' usually have character and characters and are usually the best days out.
“Embrace the dive bars, they're top drawer.”
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - sign up online today
Barry Lowdon: The Ranch back in the day. Then the Chelsea Cat was always good for a battle.”
John Melville: “Kismet upstairs, like a scene from Star Wars - horrendous.”
Gary James Sinclair: “The Ferry Tavern but once I grew confident, I returned many a time.”
Marc Cameron: “The Ferry, in South Shields, was rough but it was also class. The pool room could be lively.”
Lawrence Cunningham: “The Lampton Arms was as rough as they come.”
Mark Davies: “Adam and Eve, Eureka, and The Commercial.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.