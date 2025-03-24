‘Couldn’t beat it’ - Readers reveal the 'roughest' South Tyneside pubs

Shields Gazette readers have revealed some of the ‘roughest’ pubs in the borough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did you ever drink in the Adam and Eve? Can you remember the sticky floors of The Commando? Or did you frequent The Ferry Tavern?

These have been named as some of South Tyneside’s ‘roughest’ pubs, according to Shields Gazette readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as some pointed out, rough doesn’t necessarily mean bad and highlighted that ‘dive bars’ often make the best nights out!

Take a look what readers said via the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

These are some of the 'roughest' pubs in South Tyneside, according to Shields Gazette readers. | Google Maps

Julia Kilvington: “My dad drank in The Mechanics and the pub next door for years. I used to drop him off and pick him up from there and take him to the RBL every Tuesday night for years.

”I was always a bit scared going in to pick him up.

”Once he was poorly in there, so the staff and customers looked after him until I got there and they were absolutely angels. When he died, they were at his funeral - bad pubs don't always equal bad people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Thompson: “The Commando. Your feet would stick to the floor, the chairs were all broken, but a cheap pint, good night and terrible karaoke.

“Couldn't beat it.”

Ellie Surtees: “You find the ones that are roughest pubs are more welcoming.”

Tracy Slater: “The Jester back in the day on Brockley Whins but great people. I worked there eight years on and off. Estate bars are the best bars.”

Glenn McCallum: “I expect many people commenting wont have ever been in the bars they're mentioning or they've not been in for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“'Rough bars' usually have character and characters and are usually the best days out.

“Embrace the dive bars, they're top drawer.”

Barry Lowdon: The Ranch back in the day. Then the Chelsea Cat was always good for a battle.”

John Melville: “Kismet upstairs, like a scene from Star Wars - horrendous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary James Sinclair: “The Ferry Tavern but once I grew confident, I returned many a time.”

Marc Cameron: “The Ferry, in South Shields, was rough but it was also class. The pool room could be lively.”

Lawrence Cunningham: “The Lampton Arms was as rough as they come.”

Mark Davies: “Adam and Eve, Eureka, and The Commercial.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.