Council calls for patience over grass cutting in South Tyneside

The local authority has stated that a combination of factors has led to delays to the service across the borough.

Recruitment, the supply of machinery and weather-related issues has meant that some areas of South Tyneside has not seen grass cut as frequently as usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grass cutting works are seasonal and operate on a rolling cycle for cutting or attention, beginning with one grass cut in March and then twice a month thereafter.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the March cut was missed in several areas and as a result, further delays have happened in April.

South Shields Town Hall.

All grass cutting works are expected to return to normal by July as the weather continues to improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ernest Gibson, lead member for neighbourhoods and climate change at South Tyneside Council, said: “While many areas of South Tyneside are looking beautiful and tidy, there are some locations where work is still needed, with residents having noticed that the grass has not been cut as frequently as they would come to expect, particularly on our estates and grass verges.

“We are aware of the concerns raised. This is down to a number of factors, mainly recruitment, the supply of machinery and adverse weather-related issues.

“It is not uncommon for wet or inclement weather to cause issues to grass cutting services, particularly at this time of year.

“In 2023, the Council entered into new contracts for grass cutting arrangements across the borough and there have been some start up delays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The good news is that the majority of the roles have been filled and our contractors are pushing forward with their new equipment.

“Right now, we are running a few weeks behind and we anticipate it will take us into July to catch up fully.

“We would like to reassure residents that we are working closely with our grounds maintenance contractors to address the issues and would appeal for patience while we get back on track to have the Borough looking its best over the summer. Please bear with us.”

South Tyneside Council’s weed management programme also saw some start up delays in March; however, the local authority has now confirmed that nearly 90% of neighbourhoods have been completed - the first programme of treatment is expected to finish on time by the end of this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gibson added: “While some areas are looking pristine, other parts of the Borough are nearing the end of the first weed management cycle.

“We will get to these remaining locations as soon as we can and finish on target by the end of the month.”

The Council has a second round of weed treatment that is scheduled to begin in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad