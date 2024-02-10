Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Tyneside Council is asking for support from local residents after a season attraction was damaged twice over two weekends in January.

Two incidents were recorded by the council on two consecutive Fridays on January 19 and January 26 which have required Council staff to remove damaged glass from the Foreshore area near Sandhaven Beach.

Glass panels are set to be replaced with perspex on a temporary basis.

Cllr Jim Foreman, Lead Member for Housing and Community Safety, said: “The Foreshore is a fantastic asset which makes a significant contribution to both our resident and visitor experience."

“It’s so disappointing that a minority are choosing to carry out these acts of vandalism, which spoil our seafront, waste valuable officer time and ultimately will come down to the taxpayer to rectify.

“We are working with our partners to identify the offenders and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch. They can do this anonymously and in confidence.”