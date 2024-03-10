Council proposes over £2 million for neighbourhood priorities across South Tyneside

South Shields Town Hall.

South Tyneside Council is proposing additional funding for local priorities through its Community Areas Forums (CAFs).

Cabinet members will consider funding totalling £2.01 million to be shared across all five CAFs for the next municipal year. This is an increase of half a million pounds from the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money will be used to support a range of housing and environmental initiatives, providing neighbourhood solutions to issues that are raised by residents through their local ward members.

Councillor Joanne Bell, Lead Member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services, said: “Our Community Area Forums play a key role in empowering communities. They give residents a voice on matters that affect their local area.

“We remain committed to continuing the investment in local neighbourhoods, to address matters that are important to our residents.

“More than £2m is being allocated this year to help meet priorities through a variety of worthwhile projects, from housing and environmental initiatives, and many of these will benefit the whole community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAFs have three funding streams - Housing Capital, Environmental Capital, and Local Neighbourhood Schemes.

Housing Capital and Environmental Capital schemes support Council housing and related estate improvements.

The funding allocation for Environmental Capital schemes has doubled from £500,000 to £1m giving people more say locally on environmental projects, such as verge hardening and highways resurfacing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Neighbourhoods Scheme, which was introduced in 2021 and 2022 across the region, will continue to support those initiatives that are not eligible for funding from the capital schemes.

These are typically smaller-scale environmental improvements, such as managing shrubs, bulb planting or fence painting. Consideration is also thought to be given to applications from community-based groups and support for locally important social initiatives.

As in previous years, the funding allocated to each CAF under the Housing Capital Scheme is determined by the number of council homes in each Forum area, with individual Forums to consider how the funding is allocated at ward level.

Split by ward, the allocations equate to almost £56,000 to every ward in South Tyneside for Environmental Capital improvements and almost £14,500 per ward for Local Neighbourhood improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAFs are an opportunity for people to meet with local councillors, officers, and other people in the community to discuss local issues such as fly tipping, dog fouling, anti social behaviour and more.