Councillors have delayed making a decision on plans to allow “educational and safety” boats to use a pontoon structure at a marina development in South Shields amid concerns over the expanded use of the site.

Proposals were initially approved in 2021 for a development at the former Brigham and Cowan Dock 4 Entrance, off Long Row.

This included a floating pontoon and wave break, with access ladder, for the storage of small boats and to open up opportunities for watersports and community groups.

However a subsequent application has been submitted seeking to change one of the conditions attached to the initial approval, which states the development “shall be used solely for the mooring of recreational leisure boats and for no other purpose”.

The new proposals, submitted by Mark Turnbull, seek to allow the pontoon to also be used by “no more than” two safety boats and two boats engaged in educational use, with each allowed to be occupied by up to 10 people.

The application went before the latest meeting of South Tyneside Council’s planning committee on Monday,June 17 after numerous objections were submitted.

Councillor David Francis, Beacon and Bents ward representative on the council and Green Party candidate for South Shields in the General Election, had called for the application to come before the committee due to the planning history and tensions around the site.

During public consultation on the original planning application, around 139 representations were submitted in support and 90 objections against.

Meanwhile Emma Lewell-Buck, Labour candidate for South Shields and the previous holder of the constituency seat, had submitted objections stating it “appears to be an incremental step towards business use” and would cause disruptions to those living nearby.

In total 23 objections were also submitted by residents who raised concerns the proposals would cause parking congestion, highway safety issues, noise, increased antisocial behaviour and be out of character with the area.

The plans also fall against the backdrop of an access dispute after part of the riverside walkway and England Coast Path, adjacent to the former dock, was gated-off.

As part of the latest application worries were raised the proposals would impact a Definitive Map Modification Order [DMMO] application pending a decision by the council.

However officers noted the development is located “at/over the quay edge and over the water body of the River Tyne”, which means the application “is not considered to affect consideration of the DMMO application.”

At the committee meeting, councillor David Kennedy, South Tyneside Alliance Group leader, proposed the application was deferred until the council had “some sort of resolution to the other issues” surrounding the proposals.

This came after he raised concerns over parking issues which could arise if the application was granted, while he also highlighted the need for clarification on the rights of access.

Councillors ultimately voted to defer the application, with six in favour, five against and one abstention.

Councillor Shirley Ford added she had “a very strong concern” around the application, which she said was “seeking to extend the nature of the use of these facilities”.

The Green Party representative highlighted how in 2021 the applicant had appealed to the national Planning Inspectorate against the imposition of the condition in question, which was dismissed.

Councillor Margaret Meling stressed they have to consider “wider issues” and said she did not think the application was “suitable”.

The cabinet member for economic growth and transport added: “There is no doubt in my mind that this is the commercialisation of a currently unique, quiet and desirable development.”

A letter from ELG Planning in support of the application stated it would “still achieve the intended prevention of commercial trips such as excursions and fishing” and does not make changes “to the heart” of the previous consent.

It claimed the proposals also have support from the likes of South Shields Marine School, Port of Tyne and Tyne Coast College.

The applicant outlined the safety and educational boats which are proposed to use the site “would be small leisure type craft that would not be outwardly distinguishable”.

The educational boats would use the site infrequently, typically once per month, and it is “envisaged that these would generally be engaged in activities away from the marina”.

A report from council planners had recommended the application be approved “as such a change would not give rise to material harm to residential amenity”.

At the same meeting, a separate application for the same site was approved to provide gangway access to replace an existing ladder, in line with recommendations from planning officers.

This was only after initial proposals to approve, reject and defer the application all failed to gain support.

Councillors then voted again on the officer’s recommendation of approving the application, which was passed by the chair’s casting vote, with five councillors voting in favour, five against and two abstentions.