County Durham spa hotel to expand treehouse facility ‘perfect for romantic getaways’

Country Durham golf and spa hotel, Ramside Hall have announced the expansion of their treehouse facilities, with two new treehouse properties to be built.

Construction is currently underway for the two treehouses, named Swan and Kingfisher. These additional glass fronted A frame houses are due to be completed by July, joining the existing two.

The brand-new triangular shaped treehouses are said to be suitable for couples, and will have a lounge, kitchenette as well as an upper level which will house a 7ft bed, sauna and hot tub.

Ramside Hall also has larger treehouses on site suitable for bigger groups with three bedrooms, proving to be a hit for wedding ceremonies.

Guests staying in the treehouses will also have access to Ramside Hall’s award-winning facilities such as the spa, championship golf courses and restaurants.

Owner of Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, John Adamson, said: “Since we opened the first of the A frame treehouses they’ve been extremely popular, particularly as a getaway for couples.

“They’ve been the perfect complement to the larger treehouses which can take much bigger groups, or can be split into one and two bedrooms.

“We’ve decided to make this further investment because they have been so well received and we are already taking bookings for them for when they are open in mid summer.”

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa treehouses

The news is following an already successful year for Ramside Hall whose spa received two nominations for major industry awards. The spa, which is led by director Victoria Walker, have been announced as finalists for both the Good Spa Guide and the British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology.

