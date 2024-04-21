A voyeur set up his phone to record sexual activity with a woman he arranged to meet in a hotel.

David Fletcher booked a room at a Premier Inn on the Team Valley in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, and secretly put his mobile on the bedside table, pointing at the bed when they arrived.

Newcastle Crown Court heard he tried to keep the room illuminated to assist his recording but the woman insisted the television and light should be turned off and no sexual images were captured.

Prosecutor Rachael Glover told the court: "The video footage showed the defendant setting up his phone on the bedside table, pointing it towards the upper end of the bed, little more of the bedroom could be seen on the recording.

"It captured them talking and sharing some cocaine and eventually both getting into bed.

"The television was on and the two watched it until she said she was going to sleep and asked for the television to be turned off.

"He initially refused, then said the room light would have to be turned on. It's submitted by the Crown the reason for this is the defendant wanted there to be some light for the phone to capture what was taking place in the bed.

"Despite his persistence, eventually her request won and the room went into darkness."

Miss Glover said the woman was shown in her underwear on the footage but no sexual images were recorded.

Fletcher, 38, of Springfield Gardens, Wallsend, North Tyneside, initially claimed he had set up the camera to record for his own protection, in case the woman became violent or stole from him.

He later pleaded guilty to voyeurism.

Judge Gavin Doig said Fletcher wanted the room kept illuminated so he could capture images for sexual gratification.

But the judge added that no sexual activity took place and told Fletcher: "You said you feared her stealing or becoming volatile. Your real motivation was sexual."

Fletcher was sentenced to a community order for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements and ordered to sign the sex offenders register for five years.

Claire Anderson, defending, said the former painter and decorator has mental health issues and has suffered bereavement.