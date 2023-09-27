Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage student called a policeman “baldy” in tandem with a vile swear word while part of a troublesome mob of youths at South Tyneside’s main transport hub, a court heard.

After repeating the abusive terms when told to stop, foul-mouthed Stephen Nichol resisted arrest and refused to leave the area around South Shields travel interchange.

Nichol had celebrated his 18th birthday a day before he involved himself in a disturbance at 7.45pm on Saturday, September 9.

It saw youngsters hurl water bottles, in place for the next day’s Great North Run – leading to police intervention, prosecutor Daniel Hill said.

He has now been fined £80, along with £85 court costs and a £32 victim surcharge, after pleading guilty to a charge of resisting arrest.

Mr Hill said: “Officers were told to attend South Shields interchange because of a large number of youths causing anti-social behaviour.

“There were reports they were throwing bottles of water around that had been put there for Great North Run runners.

“Officers saw a large number of males and females. When one began to speak to the group, the defendant became verbally abusive.

“He was warned about his behaviour but has again become verbally abusive. The officer began to move the defendant away.

“The officer took hold of his arms, and he was told that he was being arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

“He tensed his arms to prevent himself from being handcuffed and a struggle took place. That’s the resist arrest. He had turned 18 the day before.”

Richard Copsey, defending, said: “This young man has been in very little trouble. He was made subject to a referral order six months ago, and has done very well.

“There was a group of youths who were messing around at the interchange. Someone started throwing bottles around, it wasn’t him.

“They were asked to disperse. He wasn’t drunk. He did call the officer ‘baldy’ but he didn’t use the ‘C’ word.

“He simply struggled. He didn’t go easy, there were five officers on him.