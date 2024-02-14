Court hears man taunted ex partner and hid outside her house during stalking spree

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dad taunted his former South Tyneside flame after they parted with claims of his abundant love cheat conquests committed during their relationship.

Miroslav Klempar’s boast to have slept with numerous women came only after she had told him a month after their split that she had started a new affair.

It was one of a spate of harassment actions by Klempar, 34, of Axwell View, Winlaton, Gateshead, between Friday, January 5, and Saturday, February 10, a court heard.

In one, he hid on the ledge above the front door of her South Shields home and tried to trick her by mimicking her new partner’s voice, prosecutor Paul Anderson said.

On another day, he left unwanted flowers and an orange on her doorstep, and he contacted her by phone against her wishes, though never threateningly.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Klempar pleaded guilty to a charge of stalking which he knew would cause alarm or distress.

Magistrates told him they had concerns about his behaviour but bailed him with conditions which include keeping out of South Shields.

Mr Anderson said: “She had provided a previous statement to police about stalking and harassment by him. This led the police to arrest him in January.

“Despite that, he continued to stalk and harass her, causing her distress. She didn’t want the contact.

“They were in a relationship for about five years, it ended about a month ago due to his possessive behaviour, she would say.

“On January 28 she heard a knock on the door. She saw him through a window, looking distressed and asking to see the children. She said ‘no’.

“She was concerned about his state of mind. She later asked who she had been seeing. For peace of mind, she told him, but that made him more agitated."

“She also received a call from him and to get back at her, he said he had slept with numerous people during their relationship.

“He then came back and seated himself on the roof of the front door, and put on a fake voice, pretending to be her new partner.

“She recognised his voice and knew it was him. On February 3, he left flowers and an orange.

“On February 5, there were two WhatsApp messages saying ‘hi’, followed by a call calling her a tramp.”

Alastair Naismith, defending, said the prosecution case that Klempar’s offending qualified for up to 30 months in jail, did not fit his crime.

He added: “I’ve seen offences of people having followed people with knives, have entered their homes and chased their cars, that have been charged at lesser levels.

“You’ve the break-up of a relationship that Mr Klempar took poorly, and he accepts he took it poorly. He accepts the relationship is beyond salvation.”

Magistrates ordered an all-options report and Klempar will be sentenced at the same court on Wednesday, March 27.