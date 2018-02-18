Court Round-Up: Drink-driving, criminal damage and threatening behaviour among cases dealt with in South Shields

The following cases have been dealt with by magistrates in South Shields.

John Arthur Bainbridge, 43, of South Crescent, Boldon Colliery, pleaded guilty to damaging bannister spindles to a value unknown in South Shields, on January 5. He was fined £80 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Paul William Bolton, 41, of Albert Road, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby, in Hebburn, on November 16. He was fined £40 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Paul Michael Kane, 27, of East Boldon Road, Cleadon, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath, having been suspected of driving a a vehicle in Boldon, on December 4, 2017. He was fined £200 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £150. He was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days

Daniel John Brabbs, 27, of Kirkstone Avenue, Felling, Gateshead, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi A3 on Erskine Road, South Shields, with excess alcohol and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, on January 26. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order Community order and was told to participate in the Drink Impaired Drivers Programme and 15 days' Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. He was told to pay costs of £85 and was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Carlie Farrell, 28, of Henderson Road, South Shields, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Beach Road, South Shields, on January 29. He was fined £80 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £50.

John Gray, 53, of Wylam Street, Cragheads, County Durham, pleaded guilty to driving Vauxhall Corsa with excess alcohol at Testo's Roundabout, on January 28. He was fined £500 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

Gary Walker, 47, of Urfa Terrace, South Shields, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Roman Road, South Shields, with excess alcohol on January 29. He was fined £350 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.