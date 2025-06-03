A man caused £650 of damage to a South Tyneside pizza takeaway’s onsite TV when he threw a pack of Morrison’s frozen sausages in anger, a court heard.

Colin Rutter, 27, hurled them inside Mama Mia in Ocean Road, South Shields, after being told he must wait for a free food handout at 1.55am on Monday, March 3.

And when one 'rogue sausage' dropped onto the counter during the tossing, he picked that up and chucked it as well, prosecutor Emily Jo Willis said.

She told borough magistrates Rutter, of Belgrave Terrace, near South Shields seafront, had previously been given grub without being asked to pay.

Ms Willis said: “The defendant asked for free food, which has been given before as a goodwill gesture.

“The workers told him they were busy with orders, and he would have to wait but he said, ‘Give me food, I’ll bring the money in next week’.

“He reached into his pocket and pulled out a bag of frozen sausages from his coat. He threw them at the TV monitor.

“The pack burst, and one sausage fell onto the counter. He picked up this rogue sausage and also threw that. The TV was damaged.

“It was quite an impulsive act, with little or no planning, but seems to have been in an aggressive manner, he just threw them in anger.”

Rutter pleaded guilty to charges of causing criminal damage and failing to attend court on Tuesday, April 22.

It is believed the 20-pack was already open and was not full when Rutter struck.

David Forrester, defending, said: “I’ve been in this court on my feet for 27 years and perhaps it will be another 27 years before I hear the words “rogue sausage” from a prosecutor.

“He’s a man with some mental health problems. In the past, he has gone there and been given something.

“The video shows him reaching into his pocket and getting the bag of sausages. It is what it is.”

Magistrates ordered Rutter, who they heard owes over £2,300 in fines and costs from previous matters, to pay the outlet full compensation of £650.

They told him it was not a good idea to misbehave with staff who had previously helped him.