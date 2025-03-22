A man in charge of an out of control pit bull which attacked two dog walkers has been locked up.

Terry Lee's dog Moon was described as being "not on a lead or being controlled by its owner" when it pounced on two members of the public in July last year.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 39-year-old's pet assaulted Michael Aldus and his dog on July 22 in South Tyneside.

Miss Coxon, prosecuting, said Mr Aldus was "bitten on the hand" which caused it to "pour" with blood.

There was also a bite mark on the dog's side.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Aldus said: "It's a concern that there are young children who play on the estate".

A few days later, on July 25, Moon attacked Angela Coxin and her dog causing her to fall to the floor.

Her pet was left with blood in its fur and wounds to its chest and side.

In a victim impact statement, Ms Coxin said she hasn't been herself since the incident.

Lee has 17 convictions for 25 offences.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Lee, of Iona Road, Jarrow, was jailed for a total of 14 months.

In relation to the dog attacks, Miss Recorder Gearaldine Kelly sentenced him to 26 weeks. She also banned him from owning dogs for one year.

However, he was handed extra time after she also activated a suspended sentence given to Lee last year for a separate offence.

The dog will be destroyed.

Miss Recorder Kelly said that the dog "clearly was out of control".

She said: "You didn't do anything to prevent a reoccurrence."

Mr Turton, defending, described his client as a "vulnerable man" who "struggles to manage his emotions".

In relation to the second attack, he argued the dog was let out because of a friend visiting the home, not because of Lee's actions.

He said: "This is a dog that was in a restricted area and it wasn't through his negligence, it was through his friend's error.

"You can see his friend running after the dog.

"You can then see the defendant running.

"It is him who then kicks the dog away from the victim.

"The dog of which he was responsible for was out of control."