A manhunt has been sparked for the girl who stole a diamond engagement ring and a Louis Vutton backpack from North East radio DJ and TV star Vicky Pattison after she failed to appear in court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 15-year-old, who cannot legally be named because of her age, took the Louis Vuitton backpack belonging to former Heart North East breakfast show host on a train in Newcastle on July 22 last year.

Inside the bag was Vicky’s beautiful engagement ring she had taken off and stored for safe keeping. The reality TV star turned national radio host and TV presenter showed her distress at losing the ring in a three part Channel 4 documetary she made about her nuptuials to husband Ercan Ramadan called ‘My Big Fat Geordie Wedding’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proud North East-born star had two weddings - one at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on August 24, 2024 and followed by a second ceremony in Puglia, Italy. Fellow reality star and close friend Pete Wicks was a flower girl.

Vicky even gave a nod to the North East’s favourite bakery Greggs -when they served her wedding guests sausage rolls and pasties at the first wedding reception.

A girl was due to appear at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court in connection with the theft of Vicky Pattison's engagement ring. Image: Vicky Pattison / Instagram / National World.

Vicky reported the theft of her engagement ring when she realised it was missing on arriving at Newcastle railway station.

Original reports said the diamond cut ring was worth £200,000, but court documents put its value at £25,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky’s now husband Ercan presented Vicky with a replacement ring in the run up to their wedding because she was upset by the theft.

Vicky Pattison has just left Hearth North East's breakfast show to join their national team | National World

Vicky, who originally found fame on cult show Geordie Shore, has now built her own hugely successful brand, with 5.5m followers on social media as well as her own radio show.

Vicky’s management team confirmed the ring was sadly never returned to Vicky.

The youngster who stole the ring, who is in the care of the Northants local authority, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by finding of the backpack and its contents valued at £25,108, at a court appearance in January. She was due back before Wellingborough youth court at the end of February to be sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She did not turn up to the hearing and magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest. It is now known if she has been located.

British Transport Police and Vicky Pattison’s representatives have been contacted for comment.