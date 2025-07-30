A brute who strangled, bit and punched his then partner during two shocking attacks has been put behind bars.

Ian Ashby headbutted the victim and threw a bottle of lager at her during an episode of violence in July last year.

Then, in a second attack in October, Ashby bit, choked and punched the same woman.

Ashby, 38, of no fixed address, formerly from South Shields, admitted two charges of assault and one of intentional strangulation.

At Newcastle Crown Court Judge Robert Spragg today jailed him for two years and four months.

The court heard on July 31 last year the victim had gone to another woman's home where she was drinking and sunbathing, which made Ashby "angry".

He told her she should leave and then turned up and headbutted her, smashed her head against a wall then threw a bottle of lager at her as she walked away.

The court heard the bottle caused a cut to her arm and ankle.

Ashby then threw a can of Fosters at the back of her head and grabbed her around the neck, which made it hard for her to breathe.

By the end of the violence she also had a bruised arm and neck but did not support a prosecution at that time and they eventually got back together.

On October 26 he attacked her again, after becoming angry that she had gone out without him.

Judge Spragg said the pair shoved each other and then sat down to talk but Ashby kept "kicking her legs".

The judge added: "You pulled her away from the door by her hair, punched her in the face and she punched you back.

"You got your phone you to call the police and she took it off you and smashed it on the table.

"You then picked up her top and slammed her to the floor on her back causing considerable pain and punched her repeatedly in the face, pressing your forearm into her windpipe, putting your full weight against it.

"You bit her ear and she managed to free her arms but you bit her on the breast and carried on biting as she tried to push you off.

"You only released when she bit you.

"You bit her finger."

The court heard Ashby punched the woman "several times" in the ribs, which winded her, before she managed to escape.

She was left with scratches, bruising, abrasions ad a bite mark to her breast.

Judge Spragg said the ordeal had a "huge impact" on the victim.

The court heard Ashby, who has never been to prison before and is not heavily convicted, had turned to substance misuse after a bereavement but has now sought help.

Judge Spragg said Ashby has done "extremely well" in prison on remand, where he has gained certificates and trusted work roles.