The Melissa Bus will be making a return journey to South Tyneside this week to offer Covid boosters to eligible people.

Residents in South Tyneside who need extra protection against Covid-19 are invited to come along to the vaccine bus in South Shields. and Jarrow this week.

The bus will be at the junction of King Street and Mile End Road in South Shields on Thursday 16 November and in Morrisons Car Park in Jarrow on 17 November between 10am and 4pm on both days. No appointments are needed.

People eligible for a booster are those aged 65 and over, frontline health and social care workers, people aged between 16 and 64 who are carers and staff working in care homes.

In addition, people aged between six months and 64 in a clinical risk group and those aged 12 to 64 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression are also eligible. People who have not had any previous doses of the vaccine are also encouraged to attend.

Councillor Ruth Berkley, Lead Member for Adults, Health and Independence, said: "Vaccination is an essential part of protecting those most at risk from Covid over the winter months.

"With the Melissa Bus coming directly into our communities, it couldn't be easier to get the protection those most at risk from the virus need. I would encourage all those eligible to take a few minutes to keep themselves safe."