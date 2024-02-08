Cowboy builder ordered to pay £15,000 for botched works to roofs, walls and drains

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a South Tyneside Council investigation, a cowboy builder has been told to pay £15,000 compensation to customers following botched or incomplete works to roofs, walls and drains.

The investigation found that Matthew Talbot, trading as Talbuild & Decorating, failed to finish agreed home renovations or carry them out to a satisfactory standard.

In July 2022, South Tyneside Council's Trading Standards team started to receive complaints from numerous residents, who had paid Talbot money to carry out work on their properties.

The residents have then had to pay other tradespeople to come out and rectify the jobs.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court

The Trading Standards department found that quotes, invoices and contracts provided by Talbot to the complainants did not properly identify the trading entity as required.

Also, on a number of occasions, his paperwork provided two different business names on a single document.

Talbot pleaded guilty to two counts of offences of operating unfair commercial practices under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008, relating to works at two separate properties at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court last week.

He also admitted to two counts in relation to failing to provide appropriate information under the Companies Act 2006.

Talbot received a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation of £10,000 to one household and £5,000 to another.

He was also ordered to pay £5,000 towards prosecution costs.

Cllr Jim Foreman, lead member for Housing and Community Safety at South Tyneside Council, has slammed Talbot for his actions.

He said: “This rogue trader behaved appallingly towards his customers.

"They paid him their hard-earned money for what they thought would work of a high standard and carried out in a professional manner. Unfortunately, they got neither.