12 people handed jail sentences for offences in and around South Tyneside during December

December was another busy month for the courts.
Here are 12 people jailed or given suspended sentences for offences in and around South Tyneside during the month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Mya Haskins
Haskins, 19, of Izod Road, Rugby, Warwickshire, was sentenced to one year and ten months after being convicted of conspiring to commit fraud by false representation following a trial at Teesside Crown Court
Photo: NOP
2. Kye McCaffrey
McCaffery, 22, of Kelly Road, Hebburn, denied possessing cocaine with intent to supply and possessing criminal property but was convicted by a jury after a trial. He was on a suspended prison sentence for offences including drug possession at the time. Judge Robert Spragg jailed him for four years
Photo: NOP
3. Adriana Andrade
Andrade, 19, of Norman Road, Rugby, Warwickshire, admitted conspiring to commit fraud by false representation and was sentenced to one year and four months at Teesside Crown Court
Photo: NOP
4. Arris Qumar
Qumar, 26, of York Close, Coventry, was convicted of conspiring to commit fraud by false representation after a trial at Teesside Crown Court and sentenced to three years and eight months
Photo: NOP