Unless otherwise stated, they were all locked up after admitting offences at Newcastle Crown Court. They are all either from the area or have committed offences within the borough.
1. Mark Alder
Alder, 29, of Beach Road, South Shields, was jailed for 15 months in September for affray and possessing an offensive weapon.
2. Douglas Bell
Bell, 32, of Priory Road, Jarrow, was jailed for two years in August for grievous bodily harm and breaching a restraining order.
3. Christopher Brown
Brown, 42, of Grosvenor Crescent, Hebburn, was found guilty of blackmail in August and was jailed for four years.
4. Marc Brunton
Brunton, 28, of Burleigh Street, South Shields, was jailed for 38 weeks at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in August for possessing an offensive weapon.
