These criminals are among the South Tyneside defendants locked up over the summer.

A rogues' gallery of South Tyneside criminals who went away for the summer to jail

Here are just some of the criminals from South Tyneside who didn’t enjoy a happy summer.

By Gavin Ledwith
Monday, 09 September, 2019, 06:00

Unless otherwise stated, they were all locked up after admitting offences at Newcastle Crown Court. They are all either from the area or have committed offences within the borough.

1. Mark Alder

Alder, 29, of Beach Road, South Shields, was jailed for 15 months in September for affray and possessing an offensive weapon.

Photo: UGC

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Douglas Bell

Bell, 32, of Priory Road, Jarrow, was jailed for two years in August for grievous bodily harm and breaching a restraining order.

Photo: UGC

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Christopher Brown

Brown, 42, of Grosvenor Crescent, Hebburn, was found guilty of blackmail in August and was jailed for four years.

Photo: UGC

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Marc Brunton

Brunton, 28, of Burleigh Street, South Shields, was jailed for 38 weeks at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court in August for possessing an offensive weapon.

Photo: UGC

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 4