'Absolute disgrace' and 'they weren't a danger to anyone': What Newcastle United fans said after arrests at Bournemouth

Newcastle United fans today sprang to the defence of the supporters arrested at the end of yesterday's dramatic game at Bournemouth.

Dorset Police made seven arrests, including a 14-year-old boy, after visiting fans spilled onto the pitch amid wild celebrations of Matt Ritchie's equaliser, which earned the Magpies a 2-2 draw.

But Newcastle United fans were quick to point out that yesterday's incident was very different to three which made the headlines last weekend, when players were attacked by fans running onto the pitch.

NorthumbrianMag1892 added: "Hopefully @dorsetpolice will use common sense and realise what happened yesterday was nothing more than a celebration by fans who had travelled 00’s of miles to see their team score a last minute goal. Do not confuse it with last weekends incidents. Is the away section FFP [fit for purpose]."

Lee McCutcheon tweeted: "Fans celebrating a last minute equaliser is not the same as fans confronting players on the pitch. Pass it on @FA #nufc."

And Stephen Edward Graham said: "What's up with the stewards when Ritchie scored that stunner? They were flapping and panicking like hell. Useless they are. Have they never see real passion and celebrations before? Taking our lads away die [due] to a little bit of excitement. Ridiculous. #nufc."

And Crankxit (@NUFC_OurClub)asked: "Is it beyond the ken of the police to just pick these lads back up off the ground & usher them back into the stands no harm done? Rather than kneel on their faces and lay charges on them that could wreck their lives?"

Andy Ebdale wrote on Twitter: "@dorsetpolice and @afcbournemouth handling of #nufc fans yesterday was an absolute disgrace. 4 stewards pinning 1 fan down while a copper had his knee digging into his head. Absolutely no need. For what? Spilling onto the pitch celebrating? Police brutality if I’ve ever seen it."

ToonAndy1986 tweeted: "Let’s hope ... @dorsetpolice and @afcbournemouth realise that stadium has issues, fans at the front simply get flung on to the pitch without choice. They weren’t a danger to anyone, just passion the way a winning goal should be celebrated..."

NUFC Supporters Trust (NUST)‏ (@nufctrust) said: "If you know anyone impacted please ask them to get in touch ASAP for assistance. DM us or email info@nufctrust.co.uk."