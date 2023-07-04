News you can trust since 1849
Accountant appears in court following £380,000 fraud charge

He pleaded not guilty to six counts.
By Gareth Crickmer
Published 4th Jul 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 15:00 BST

A South Tyneside accountant has appeared in court charged with defrauding the taxman of £380,000.

Mark Charlton, 64, is alleged to have failed to pay the correct amount of personal income tax between January 2017 and January 2022.

Charlton, of West Park Road, Cleadon, pleaded not guilty to six counts of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax.

A South Tyneside accountant has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud. Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty ImagesA South Tyneside accountant has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud. Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Borough magistrates heard he is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and subject to tax self-assessment.

Prosecutor Greg Flaxen said the likely financial complexity of the case meant Charlton’s trial should be heard at a crown court.

He added: “The figures go up and down. The top figure is £380,000. That may increase with this tax year.”

Defence solicitor, Patrick O’Hanlon, also conceded the case should be heard at crown court.

Magistrates granted Charlton unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, July 31.