Addict stole beer and baby formula after ending up homeless

A drug addict desperate to beat his demons stole from three shops on the same day to get food after being left in homeless limbo, a court heard.

Terence Hatch, 37, of Flag House, Westoe Village, struck after his mum told him he could not stay at her address while she went on a fortnight’s holiday.

Hatch went out hunting for a bite to eat and took £70 of goods from Sainsbury’s in Stanhope Road, South Shields, on Sunday, January 12.

He returned and made off with a £3 bottle of beer and also took £15 of baby formula from the Co-op in Mortimer Road.

The offender appeared in the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to three counts of theft from a shop.

He also admitted taking an unknown amount of cash while burgling the Mill Tavern pub in Hebburn on Sunday, November 3.

Hatch previously appeared in court to plead guilty to three other counts of burglary from retail premises in South Shields, and was awaiting sentence.

He broke into events venue Hedworth Hall in Dean Road, Westoe, on Sunday, December 22, making off with £500 in cash.

On New Year’s Eve, Hatch entered Darling’s Pharmacy, also in Dean Road, taking medications to an unknown value.

And the following day he smashed the rear door of Westoe’s Mardi Gras sandwich bar, taking foodstuffs and causing damage valued together at £1,010.

Hatch has also admitted failing to surrender to custody in South Shields on Friday, November 29.

Prosecutor John Garside said: “It’s three offences of theft from a shop. These offences were committed while he was subject to bail.”

Charlton Carr, defending, told the hearing Hatch was a decent man, adding: “He’s a crack cocaine addict who desperately seeks help.

“What he’s consistently telling me is that he has mental health problems and drug problems and is desperate for help.

“His mum went away for two weeks, and he couldn’t stay there. It looks like it was food for sustenance until his mum got back.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield ordered Hatch be assessed for a place on a drug rehabilitation programme.

She remanded him into custody to be sentenced on all matters on Tuesday, February 4 at the same court