Anti-crime play to be performed in South Tyneside
A hard-hitting drama which lifts the lid on the criminal exploitation of young people will be performed in South Tyneside next week.
Parents, carers and professionals are being encouraged to see the production – which focuses specifically on ‘County Lines’ crime.
County Lines crime is when drug gangs from larger cities expand their operations to smaller towns and outlying areas – often exploiting children and vulnerable people to sell drugs.
In most instances, the users or customers will live in a different area to where the dealers and networks are based, so vulnerable young people and adults are targeted and used as drug runners.
The production is touring secondary schools next week and a special free performance will take place on Thursday, July 11, at Mortimer Community Association theatre, in Reading Road, South Shields, from 6pm to 7pm.
South Tyneside Safeguarding Children Board has commissioned AlterEgo Creative Solutions to deliver the production. Places are free.
Coun Moira Smith, lead member for children, young people and families, said: “It is all too easy for children and young people to be coerced into criminal activity, with a potential crossover between criminal and sexual exploitation.
“By raising awareness, we aim to equip our young people with the knowledge to protect themselves from unscrupulous people.
“I would urge anyone and everyone with any sort of responsibility for a child to come along and see this performance.”