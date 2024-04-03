Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumbria Police have issued an image of a woman they want to trace in connection with a drug supply investigation in South Tyneside.

The appeal follows reports that police received on Tuesday, January 23 about a parcel containing a quantity of cannabis at a delivery office in Chorley, Lancashire.

Police are appealing for help in finding this woman in relation to a drug supply investigation.

It was reported that the package had been sent by a person who had visited a post office on Carden Avenue, in South Shields, at around 10.20am on Monday, January 22.

Police have carried out a number of inquiries into the incident and are now appealing to members of the public for help.

Officers say that the woman in the photo was in the area at the time that the package was sent and they believe that she could have information which might be able to assist their investigation.