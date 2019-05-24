Appeal to find taxi driver who gave a lift to a woman and her alleged attacker following a sexual assault in South Shields

Police officers investigating a report of a sexual assault in South Shields are appealing to find the taxi driver who gave a lift to a woman and her alleged attacker.

A woman had been socialising in Newcastle city centre and was accompanied in a taxi home to South Shields by a white male, in his 50s.

It is then alleged that she was sexually assaulted in a property after leaving the taxi on the Simonside estate.

Officers were alerted to the incident which is alleged to have happened in the early hours of Saturday (May 18).

An appeal to find the taxi driver, who gave the pair a lift on the night in question, has now been launched as they might have valuable information and possible CCTV footage.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "The taxi driver picked up the two individuals near the International Centre for Life, in Newcastle, and drove them to the Simonside estate in South Shields at some point between 11.55pm on Friday (May 17) and 1am on Saturday (May 18).

"It is understood that the female fell or was pushed from the taxi on arrival at the address in South Shields and fell into the road.

"Officers believe the taxi driver could have valuable information and possible CCTV footage of the journey inside the cab that could assist officers with their inquiries."

Anyone who has information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 851 200519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, you can email south.intell.unit@northumbria.pnn.police.uk quoting the reference number above or pass on information via our website at www.northumbria.police.uk.