Appeal to trace man following robbery outside South Shields bank

Police officers investigating a robbery in which a cash box was stolen have released an image of a man they want to trace.

A security guard was threatened with a knife and robbed outside Barclays Bank in King Street, South Shields, at around 11.45am yesterday. A cash box was stolen.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and are keen to the speak to the man in the picture, as it is thought he was in the area at the time and may be able to help.

The man, or anyone who knows who he is, is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 322 130218.