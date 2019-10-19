Armed police called to South Shields street as hunt launched after car smashes into garden fence

Northumbria Police were called to the incident on Landseer Gardens in Whiteleas at around 9am today, October 20.

The driver is said to have fled the scene of the crash on foot and now police have launched an investigation to trace him.

Residents in the area have reported how the driver got out of the vehicle holding a gun and was then chased down the street by police.

The car that has smashed into the fence of a home on Landseer Gardens in Whiteleas.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly after 9am today police received a report that a car had collided with a fence at an address on Landseer Gardens in South Shields.

“It was reported that a man driving a black Ford Fiesta had collided with the fence causing damage before fleeing the scene on foot.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to trace the driver.”

Meanwhile residents on the street described how they heard a ‘loud bang’ at around 9am and after coming out of their homes saw that a car had crashed into a garden fence.

Armed police at the scene of the incident on Landseer Gardens in South Shields.

Another resident said: “I was putting the rubbish out when I saw police activity in the street.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police and quote reference number 321 19/10/19 or alternatively via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The car has now been removed from the scene by a recovery vehicle.

Police at the scene of the incident in Whiteleas.

Police have been called to an incident on Landseer Gardens, Whiteleas, South Shields. Image by Google Maps.