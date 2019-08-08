Armed raider admits robbery at South Tyneside bookmakers
A raider has admitted he carried out an armed robbery at a bookmakers.
Anthony Patterson, who was carrying a weapon, made off with £140 he had demanded from the till at Betfred in Ellison Street, Jarrow, on July 9.
At Newcastle Crown Court the 35-year-old, of no fixed address, has admitted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon, namely a "weighted object in cloth".
Patterson will be sentenced in October after the preparation of reports, including a mental health assessment.
Judge Paul Sloan QC granted him bail, with conditions that include he is "not to enter any betting shop in England" and must abide by a curfew.
He also said that despite releasing Patterson on bail in the meantime, that will not be an indication of the sentence that could be imposed when the case comes back before the court.
Judge Sloan warned him: "You understand the fact I am adjourning sentence and directing preparation of reports is not an indication of the sentence that will be imposed.
"The actual sentence will be a matter for the judge who deals with the case in October."
Northumbria Police launched an appeal after the raid at the bookmakers at around 8pm on Tuesday, July 9.
The force said the shopkeeper was left shaken by the incident but was unhurt.
The report stated a man had entered the branch, carrying what has been described as a “homemade weapon”.
He threatened the shopkeeper and demanded she empty the contents of the till, before making off with a quantity of cash.
A police spokesperson said: “The shopkeeper was left shaken, but uninjured during the incident.
“An investigation was subsequently launched and police have now charged Anthony Patterson, 35, of no fixed abode, with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.
“He is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside this morning.”
A Betfred spokesman said: “The safety of our staff and customers is paramount and we are working with the police.”
Witnesses described seeing five police cars appear at the scene as inquiries got under way into the incident.