Around 8,000 MDMA tablets seized and over 60 arrests in North East drugs crackdown

Around 8,000 tablets of MDMA, more than 50 bags of amphetamine, and weapons including machetes, a zombie knife and a crossbow were seized by police officers as part of a crackdown on drug dealing and organised crime.

Northumbria Police reaffirmed its zero tolerance stance on drugs in the North East by joining other police forces for the national week of action, which began on November 25.

More than 60 arrests were made and £20,000 of suspected criminal cash seized along with quantities of cocaine, ecstasy and spice.

Over 60 people were arrested as part of the crackdown. | NP

The Force’s knife arch was deployed at a number of Metro stations across the region, with neighbourhood officers joined by personnel from the British Transport Police and operator Nexus.

School visits were also carried out to help educate children about County Lines criminality and how they can avoid being exploited.

Some of the drugs and weapons seized as part of police crackdown. | NP

Detective Chief Inspector John Robinson, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our commitment to eradicating this form of criminality from our region has once again been shown through this latest week of action.

“Organised criminals seek to profit from the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, and our communities deserve better than to have these drug dealers using our area for their illicit trading.

“The results from this intensification period is just a snapshot of the work carried out by our officers on a daily basis to combat this type of offending to shut down supply chains, and stop these criminal networks.

“The North East is no safe haven for drug dealers, and we will not rest in our pursuit to bring all those responsible to justice and safeguard those already affected by this kind of criminality.”

Anyone who suspects criminal activity is happening in their community should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat on the their website.

You can also call 101 or in an emergency, 999.