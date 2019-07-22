Arrest after man stabbed in the neck in South Shields

An arrest has been made after a man was stabbed in the neck in South Shields.

By James Barker
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 12:06

Police were called to the incident at around 6.30pm on Friday.

They entered a property on Marshall Wallis Road, and discovered a man with a non-life threatening stab wound to his neck. He was taken to South Tyneside District Hospital.

Mark Bain, 32, of no-fixed abode, was later arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates yesterday.

A police spokesman said: “At 6.32pm on Friday, police received a report of a suspected stabbing inside an address on Marshall Wallis Road, South Shields. Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his neck.”