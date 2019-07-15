Assault, criminal damage and driving offences: Defendants sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court
Defendants from South Tyneside have appeared in court on charges including assaulting women, damaging property at South Tyneside Hospital and motoring offences.
The following cases were dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court:
Michael David Cook pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman and damaging an iPhone in Waterloo Square in South Shields. Cook, 34, of Moorhouse Close, was made the subject of a community order and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. He must also enroll on a building better relationships course and pay compensation of £150.
Keith Finnigan, from Boldon, changed his plea to guilty on a charge of assaulting a woman by beating her.
The offence took place on April 8 in Sunderland. Finnigan, 40, of Hardie Drive, was made the subject of a community order and must complete 80 hours of unpaid work. A restraining order was put in place and he must pay £100 in compensation and costs of £620.
Sarah Stewart, 27, of Cleveland Court, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to damaging property belonging to South Tyneside Hospital. Stewart damaged an ECG wire valued at £200 on June 2. She was fined £80 and ordered to pay £200 compensation and a victim surcharge of £30.
Sean McAlindon, 31, of Saxon Way, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was banned by the court from driving for an additional nine months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and victim surcharge of £30.