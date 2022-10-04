Assault, theft and child abuse images - 11 people given jail sentences for offences in South Tyneside in September

4. Christopher Rutherford

Rutherford, 40, of Hazlitt Avenue, Biddick Hall, pleaded guilty to attempted shop theft and to assault by beating of a staff member at Tesco’s store in Prince Edward Road when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, for the attempted theft and handed an 18-month conditional discharge for the assault, with compensation of £50 to his victim. He was also banned from entering Next’s town centre outlet in Waterloo Place, South Shields, for 18 months

Photo: NOP