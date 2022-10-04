Assault, theft and child abuse images - 11 people given jail sentences for offences in South Tyneside in September

Here are 11 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences in and around South Tyneside during the month.
They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
2. Jack Murray
Murray, 21, of Hexham Avenue, Hebburn, admitted having a bladed article. Mr Recorder David Gordon sentenced him to 146 days behind bars
3. Leighton Hair
Hair, 23, of Beech Road, South Shields, admitted making off without payment, dangerous driving, two charges of driving while disqualified and two of driving with no insurance. Mr Recorder Mark Guiliani sentenced him to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements
4. Christopher Rutherford
Rutherford, 40, of Hazlitt Avenue, Biddick Hall, pleaded guilty to attempted shop theft and to assault by beating of a staff member at Tesco’s store in Prince Edward Road when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. He was jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months, for the attempted theft and handed an 18-month conditional discharge for the assault, with compensation of £50 to his victim. He was also banned from entering Next’s town centre outlet in Waterloo Place, South Shields, for 18 months
