Audi driver banned from roads after being caught over the limit at wheel
A South Tyneside motorist caught behind the wheel at almost twice the drink drive limit has been banned from the roads.
Shaun Stenner, 32, got behind the wheel of his Audi A5 after drinking during a meal with friends on Wednesday, November 16.
But he was pulled over by police as he drove into his home address of Aspen Place, South Shields - and then failed a breath test.
Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he gave a roadside reading of 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, against a legal limit of 35mcg. His level had fallen to 62mcg by the time of an evidential breath test at a police station.
Stenner is starting a three-year roads’ ban after the court heard he had committed the same crime in Scotland less than 10 years ago.
Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said: “The officer spoke to him and said the driver smelled of intoxicating liquor and was slurring his speech.”
Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “He had been out with friends for a meal and had something to drink.
“It was some considerable time afterwards that he drove, he says he felt fine to do so.
“He has a previous like conviction, it’s a qualifying offence and the minimum period of disqualification is three years.
“At the time of his first such offence, he was a young man. He’s a worthy citizen, he works full-time offshore.”
Stenner was also fined £600 and must pay a £240 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.
Magistrates offered him a place on a drink driver rehabilitation course, completion of which will reduce his ban by a quarter.