Audi driver banned from roads after being caught over the limit at wheel

Shaun Stenner, 32, got behind the wheel of his Audi A5 after drinking during a meal with friends on Wednesday, November 16.

But he was pulled over by police as he drove into his home address of Aspen Place, South Shields - and then failed a breath test.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard he gave a roadside reading of 67mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, against a legal limit of 35mcg. His level had fallen to 62mcg by the time of an evidential breath test at a police station.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Stenner is starting a three-year roads’ ban after the court heard he had committed the same crime in Scotland less than 10 years ago.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said: “The officer spoke to him and said the driver smelled of intoxicating liquor and was slurring his speech.”

Angus Westgarth, defending, said: “He had been out with friends for a meal and had something to drink.

“It was some considerable time afterwards that he drove, he says he felt fine to do so.

“He has a previous like conviction, it’s a qualifying offence and the minimum period of disqualification is three years.

“At the time of his first such offence, he was a young man. He’s a worthy citizen, he works full-time offshore.”

Stenner was also fined £600 and must pay a £240 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.