Banned driver who fled from police had a knuckle duster capable of causing 'serious damage'

A banned driver was carrying a weapon when he was caught behind the wheel.

Muhon Miah tried to run away when a police officer pulled him over on West Park Road in South Shields last August.

But Newcastle Crown Court heard the 19-year-old was quickly caught and was found to be carrying a knuckle duster and a small amount of cannabis.

He claimed he had been carrying the knuckle duster "for protection".

Miah, of St Jude's Terrace, South Shields, admitted having an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

He was convicted by magistrates of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Miss Recorder Sophie Drake described the knuckle duster as a "nasty weapon", and told Miah: "To go out into the street with a knuckle duster, which you know can cause serious damage, is very serious."

Miah was sentenced to a community order for 12 months with programme and rehabilitation requirements.

David Comb, defending, said the court process has been a "chastening experience" for Miah.