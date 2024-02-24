Banned South Shields driver jailed for deliberately smashing into a police car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monsur Miah was recognised by officers, who knew he was disqualified, driving an Audi motor in the early hours of February 3, 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when Miah realised he had been seen he drove straight at the police vehicle and clipped that as well as a car parked nearby.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad said: "He was spotted by two officers in an Audi. Both officers identified the driver at the time as this defendant.

Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: Google Maps.

"The defendant then tried to evade police, driving off in his vehicle and turning his vehicle to face the officers, driving straight towards the officers to evade them, clipping the front off-side of the officers' vehicle and clipping the side of a parked vehicle as well before making of from the scene."

Mr Ahmad said both vehicles were scuffed and dented.

Miah, of St. Judes Terrace, South Shields, denied dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

The 29-year-old, who has previous driving, drugs, weapons and public order offences on his record, was also convicted of a bail act offence after he failed to attend for his sentence and was on the run for six months.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced Miah to 23 months behind bars and banned him from the roads for three years and five-and-a-half months.

At the end of the hearing, Miah told the judge: "I do apologise for not turning up to court."